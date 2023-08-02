White Sox closer Liam Hendriks undergoes Tommy John surgery months after return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts as New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson (28) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

One of the best stories from the 2023 MLB season is heading for Tommy John surgery. Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who returned to the mound months after a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the team announced. He'll miss the rest of the season due to the procedure.

Hendriks returned to the majors in May, just four months after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks underwent chemotherapy during the offseason. He completed his final round of chemo in early April, announced he was cancer-free in late-April and began a rehab assignment just a few weeks later.

After a few minor-league appearances, Hendriks returned to the majors May 29. Fans gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name as he took the mound. It was one of the most emotional moments of the 2023 MLB season.

HERE HE COMES 💚



Less than 5 months after being diagnosed with cancer, Liam Hendriks is back on the mound for the White Sox 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QEwPDvETu1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2023

Hendriks pitched in four more games before hitting the Injured List in June. His fastball velocity was down 2.2 mph compared to last season. In those five appearances, Hendriks posted a 5.40 ERA. Three out of his final four appearances were scoreless outings.

The injury puts Hendriks' MLB future in doubt. The White Sox hold a $15 million team option on Hendriks, 34, at the end of the season. The surgery all but guarantees the team will decline that option. That would make Hendriks a free-agent. Teams have signed players coming off Tommy John surgery to multi-year deals in the past, though Hendriks' age could complicate matters. Even if his recovery is on track, there will be questions over whether he can still be a star reliever in his mid-30s.

Teams should probably doubt Hendriks at their own risk, though. Given how much he overcame to get back on the mound in 2023, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hendriks firing 97 mph heaters past hitters at the tail end of the 2024 MLB season.