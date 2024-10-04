Where you might be able to see the northern lights tonight through this weekend

A pair of strong geomagnetic storms could produce a spectacular northern lights show for millions of Americans again this weekend, space forecasters say.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued "strong" geomagnetic storm watches following recent explosions on the sun that have triggered multiple eruptions of solar material known as "coronal mass ejections," producing aurora borealis displays that could reach the planet Friday through Sunday.

Where you might be able to see them

According to the official forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., the geomagnetic storms will create conditions that could make the northern lights visible to people across Canada and the northern U.S.

Specifically, the auroras “may become visible over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.”

Forecast maps show states as far south as Massachusetts in the northeast and Illinois and Iowa in the Midwest may be in viewing range.

How you can track them

The NOAA website offers short-term aurora forecasts anywhere from 30-to-90 minutes before they are visible. There are also several apps. Space.com's Daisy Dobrijevic recommends two: "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android; and the "Space Weather Live" app, which is also available on iOS and Android.

The best time to view them

Auroras are often seen just after sunset or just before sunrise with the naked eye, and in areas away from light pollution. You can also use a camera or smartphone to capture them.

According to NOAA, they can be observed from hundreds of miles away if conditions are right.

Back in May, for example, unusually strong solar storms produced vibrant northern lights displays across the Northern Hemisphere.

Why there has been so much solar activity lately

It may seem like it’s come out of nowhere, but space forecasters have been eyeing 2025 for what they describe as “solar maximum” activity.

"The sun's magnetic field is at the peak of its 11-year cycle," the Associated Press recently explained, "making storms and aurora displays more frequent."