What we learned from NFL training camp, Hard Knocks recap

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald start by reacting to the latest news around the NFL, including their thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks, some concerning comments surrounding Joe Burrow's injury and the situation with Jonathan Taylor and Kareem Hunt in Indianapolis. Later, they give some takeaways from training camps they've visited over the last week, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

2:10 - The duo give their thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets. While Robinson enjoyed the energy and thought it was full of intriguing characters, McDonald thought it was too favorable towards Aaron Rodgers and clearly whitewashed by the team. Both agree it lacked real investigative journalism, but Robinson points out that you shouldn't expect that from a show like Hard Knocks anymore.

17:50 - Could Joe Burrow miss the first month of the season? WR Ja'Marr Chase made some comments that hint Burrow could miss regular season time. Robinson says if he were a Cincinnati Bengals fan, he'd be concerned that Burrow's calf injury could be more serious than the team is letting on.

24:15 - RB Kareem Hunt was brought in for a workout with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, who are both looking for backfield help after Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Jonathan Taylor's extended hold out, respectively. Robinson and McDonald both agree the best path forward for the Colts is to extend Taylor, who is the type of running back worth paying.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

41:10 - Charles Robinson was at 49ers camp and thinks the quarterback race has been decided already. Sam Darnold and Trey Lance struggled mightily, and Brock Purdy appears to be the guy heading into this season. The team hopes he can repeat the magic from his 2022 campaign.

48:40 - Charles McDonald visited Ravens camp, and he is curious to see how this new-look offense will take shape. Will they ask QB Lamar Jackson to run as much as he has been in previous years, or will they allow him to command a more modern pass-heavy offense? Lamar looks like he's put on muscle and should have one of his best seasons ever if he can stay healthy.

55:20 - Robinson's main takeaway from Broncos training camp: decisiveness. Head coach Sean Payton clearly knows how he wants the team to be run, and it's immediately clear that he's establishing his culture already. There are a few injuries to be concerned about for Broncos fans, but the defense looks to be good once again while the offense hopes to bounce back with QB Russell Wilson in great shape.

1:01:30 - Robinson was at Cardinals training camp, and he was impressed by new head coach Jonathan Gannon's energy, and even said Gannon reminded him of when Mike Tomlin first took over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cardinals are going to build around their defense and try to fix a culture that had been lacking over the past few years. He also thinks Gannon will put his weight behind QB Kyler Murray and won't look to move on in next year's draft without cause.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts