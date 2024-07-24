Welcome to Fantasy University: Learn how to play (and get better at) fantasy football

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Welcome to Fantasy University! Congratulations on your admission to the one school that literally everyone can get into. That's right, we welcome beginners, intermediate and advanced fantasy football players here on campus. No matter your skill level — or lack thereof — we want to help you learn everything from the basics to how to win your league, making your football season exponentially more enjoyable in the process.

Best of all, while the price of higher education is skyrocketing, Fantasy U is absolutely free. Our top-notch analysts will play the role of professors as they teach you the ins and outs of fantasy through a series of classes in the form of articles, videos and more.

If you're a beginner, we suggest starting with our 100-level classes and going from there.

If you've played before and are familiar with the principles of fantasy football, we suggest skipping ahead to our 300-level classes.

Now, let's get work on the most fun you'll ever have in school.

100-level classes: The fundamentals

101: What Is Fantasy Football?

You've heard about this game people love. Let's explore how to play and where to begin.

102: How To Draft

It's the most fun and important day of the fantasy year. What do you need to know?

103: How Does Scoring Work?

From a catch to a touchdown to a sack on defense, we explain how your roster accumulates fantasy points.

200-level classes: Basics of roster management

201: Working The Waiver Wire

Your work doesn't end at the draft; every week, you'll have an opportunity to claim new players (and move on from those already on your roster) using the waiver wire.

202: The Fundamentals Of Trading

Beef up your roster (and make your leagues way more fun) by making trades with your leaguemates.

300-level classes: Nailing your draft 

301: Guide To A Successful Draft

It's the most fun day of the fantasy year, but it's important to remember some key tips.

302: Different Types Of Draft Strategies

Different strokes for different folks — find out which draft approach fits your ideal roster build.

303: Common Mistakes People Make

Looking for a list of don'ts to avoid? Here are five things holding managers back.

400-level classes: Improve your decision-making

401: How To Make Better Start/Sit Decisions

We offer four pieces of advice to ensure you're making the best (and most informed) decisions for your fantasy lineup every week.

402: How To Factor In Rankings

Rankings are one of the most popular resources available for fantasy football research, but how should they factor into your start/sit decisions every week? Our experts weigh in.

403: Cadence Of The Week

Learn how to have a competitive team with under an hour of work needed a week.

500-level classes: Building winning habits

501: Tips For Sustained Success

Defy the randomness of fantasy football with this advice from our experts.

502: Mistakes Even The Best Managers Make

No fantasy manager is perfect, but avoiding these key mistakes will bring you one step closer to excellence.

Glossary

Fantasy Terminology

Tired of not understanding what your friends are talking about when it comes to fantasy sports? We break down all the lingo you'll need to know to manage your team like a pro.

