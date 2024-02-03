Welcome back to the new Pro Bowl. Here's what has changed, in case you need a refresher

NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium during the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games are here. Well, actually, they were here Thursday too. But the festivities all build up to Sunday, so here's a refresher on the new way the NFL celebrates its stars that didn't make the Super Bowl.

We could forgive you for not hearing the league changed its much-criticized All-Star Game last year, turning it from a lightly played tackle football game to a lightly played flag football game plus a bunch of various skill contests.

Those changes returned to the Pro Bowl Games in 2024 in Orlando. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the event.

What are the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rules?

The current Pro Bowl Games format has the competition split between two days: Thursday, which is focused on various skill challenges, and Sunday, which features the actual flag football game as well as more skills challenges.

The Thursday competition has six different events: precision passing, best catch, high stakes (catching a bunch of punts), dodgeball, kick tac toe, and closest to the pin (literally just golf). Sunday will have kick tac toe, move the chains, gridiron gauntlet (obstacle course relay race), Madden head-to-head, tug-of-war and, finally the game.

Each of the skill events will award three points toward a team's overall score. Those scores will combine with those of the flag football game to determine who has won this thing.

The flag football game will consist of four 12-minute quarters played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Touchdowns are still worth six points, but teams can only get an extra point by scoring from the five-yard line. They can go for two from the 10-yard line.

What happened Thursday at the Pro Bowl Games?

The NFC came out of Thursday with a 12-6 game, taking a win in precision passing, closest to the pin, snap shots and a draw in dodgeball. The jury is still out on the best catch competition, as that one will be determined by an online vote.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield came up the biggest with a win the precision passing final, defeating Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud 9-8 in the final.

Baker Mayfield and the NFC win the Precision Passing final!



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wUrlfRsXdS — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger was responsible for the closest to the pin win, while Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola and Philadelphia Eagles center contributed the win in snap shots.

Kelce got there with a mule-like stubbornness of aiming for the most-valuable five-point hole, which he got with his second-to-last-snap.

Jason Kelce in the long snap competition 😅



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/JjZOG4ucTo — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2024

And it turns out Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is pretty good at dodgeball.

The AFC got its lone win from Pittsburgh Steelers special-teamer Miles Killebrew, who somehow managed to catch a punt while holding five other footballs.

How did last year's Pro Bowl Games go?

All eyes were on Saints quarterback Derek Carr at the Pro Bowl last year, who was set to part ways with the Las Vegas Raiders at the time. Amid all of the speculation about the separation and his next move, Carr used the Thursday skills competitions to send a message to teams. He secured a win for the AFC with a 31-point performance in the Precision Passing competition between six participants.

31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory!



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qmokHzHTY6 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

As for the Pro Bowl Games that Sunday, the NFC rallied for the victory under coach Eli Manning. The win was highlighted by veteran Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who went 15 of 19 for 150 yards and recorded three touchdowns in the third and final flag football game. His heroics led to a 35-33 win in the last game. It sealed the NFC squad's comeback from the deficit created by Carr in part, as he and the AFC team had a 9-3 lead after winning three of the first four skills competitions.

Kirk Cousins: Pro Bowl hero pic.twitter.com/cMGKHcHTtL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 5, 2023

Older brother Peyton Manning will be looking for the revenge win this year, but each member of his team still won $42,000 for playing. Cousins and the victorious NFC squad all collected $84,000.

What are the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters?

AFC Pro Bowl roster

*Denotes starters

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa* (Dolphins), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Replacements: C.J. Stroud (Texans), Gardner Minshew (Colts)

Running back: Raheem Mostert* (Dolphins), James Cook (Bills), Derrick Henry (Titans)

Fullback: Alec Ingold* (Dolphins)

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill* (Dolphins), Amari Cooper* (Browns), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Tight end: David Njoku (Browns), Travis Kelce* (Chiefs) will be replaced by Even Engram (Jaguars),

Offensive tackle: Laremy Tunsil* (Texans), Dion Dawkins* (Bills), Terron Armstead (Dolphins)

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson* (Colts), Joel Bitonio* (Browns), Joe Thuney (Chiefs) will be replaced by Kevin Zeitler (Ravens)

Center: Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), Creed Humphrey* (Chiefs) will be replaced by Ryan Kelly (Colts),

Defensive end: Myles Garrett* (Browns), Maxx Crosby* (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Defensive tackle: Quinnen Williams* (Jets), Justin Madubuike (Ravens), Chris Jones* (Chiefs) will be replaced by DeForest Buckner (Colts)

Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt* (Steelers), Josh Allen (Jaguars), Khalil Mack* (Chargers) will be replaced by Jermaine Johnson (Jets)

Inside linebacker: Roquan Smith* (Ravens), Patrick Queen (Ravens)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II* (Broncos), Sauce Gardner* (Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety: Justin Simmons* (Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers)

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton* (Ravens)

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Punter: AJ Cole (Raiders)

Returner: Marvin Mims Jr. (Broncos)

Special teamer: Miles Killebrew (Steelers)

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback: Brock Purdy* (49ers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Replacements: Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers), Geno Smith (Seahawks)

Running back: D'Andre Swift (Eagles), Kyren Williams (Rams), Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions) will replace Christian McCaffrey* (49ers).

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk* (49ers) will be replaced by C.J. Ham (Vikings)

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown* (Eagles), CeeDee Lamb* (Cowboys), Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Puka Nacua (Rams)

Replacements: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) for Brown, DK Metcalf (Seahawks) for Evans

Tight end: Sam LaPorta (Lions), George Kittle* (49ers) will be replaced by Jake Ferguson (Cowboys)

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson* (Eagles), Penei Sewell (Lions), Trent Williams* (49ers) will be replaced by Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Offensive guard: Chris Lindstrom* (Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Eagles), Zack Martin* (Cowboys) will be replaced by Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

Center: Jason Kelce* (Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Lions)

Defensive end: Montez Sweat* (Bears), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Nick Bosa* (49ers) will be replaced by Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys)

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald* (Rams), Dexter Lawrence* (Giants), Javon Hargrave (49ers) will be replaced by Kenny Clark (Packers)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons* (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter* (Vikings), Haason Reddick (Eagles)

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), Fred Warner* (49ers) will be replaced by Demario Davis (Saints)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland* (Cowboys), Jaylon Johnson (Bears), Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), Charvarius Ward* (49ers) will be replaced by Darius Slay (Eagles)

Free safety: Jessie Bates* (Falcons)

Strong safety: Budda Baker* (Cardinals), Julian Love (Seahawks)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Cowboys)

Returner: Rashid Shaheed (Saints)

Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions) will be replaced by Nick Bellore (Seahawks)