Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a 41 yard field goal in the first quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Justin Tucker we all know and love looked in prime form in Week 6. Tucker scored a whopping 19 fantasy points against the Titans by the strength of six made field goals (he also had an extra point surprisingly blocked, not that it matters; 19 points is 19 points).

Fantasy managers who drafted Tucker had been waiting for a performance like that one all season. Here's to hoping for more of those from the GOAT moving forward.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 7? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 7 fantasy kicker leaderboard?