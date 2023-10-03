Week 5 Fantasy Football Bad Beats

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 4 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 4 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or even going up against a Monday Night Miracle from a defense, the Bad Beats were often painful, though in one case enjoyable.

Happy wife, happy life

When @johnberger56 lost to his wife by .02, and mentioned that it is her first year playing fantasy football, he's seeing the long game. The family that plays fantasy football together, stays together.

My Wife’s first year playing and she beats me by .02! It’s for the best pic.twitter.com/v8fIHeL8Fp — JB (@johnberger56) October 3, 2023

Mahomes' slide

When Patrick Mahomes slid at the 2-yard line after a 9-yard gain it was a smart football play to keep the clock running ... but that touchdown would have been so good for fantasy managers like @LADodgersAllDay. You're not alone, say the sports bettors who took the Chiefs -7.5.

Seattle D rains points

In a battle of defenses, it looked like @terencetang had the advantage with the 49ers. So much for that. The Seahawks' defense was in the Giants' backfield so much on Monday night (11 sacks), it should have had to pay rent. How often is there 30-2 difference among defenses?

Seattle Defense slapping me with another L this week. pic.twitter.com/CMlqwIWQNu — Terence Tang (@terencetang) October 3, 2023

Fake field goal, bad beat

When @twcolbs15 saw Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey line up for an extra point, who could have imagined holder Bryan Anger would pull up the ball and pass to Chauncey Golston for a big boy two-point conversion? That resulted in a heartbreaking loss. Repeat after us: Drop the kicker, add another flex.

When you are 0-3 and you watch your kicker’s team run a fake fg from the 15 yard line and go for 2, while already destroying their opponent 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/irlNZeVyZV — Thomas (@twcolbs15) October 3, 2023

One more catch, please

Seeing Wan'Dale Robinson become a bigger part of the Giants' offense was good. Though @heerenpb could have used another catch or run. Maybe next week?

Needed one more catch from Wandale pic.twitter.com/VSrVdOXCkT — Heeren Bhakta (@heerenpb) October 3, 2023

That closing rush of receptions for Tyler Lockett helped @CodyWheeler get back in the game, but just a bit short. He has the Seattle bye week to ponder the loss.

Monty riding the pine

With David Montgomery and his RB2 performance on the bench since last Thursday, @SenorRayas had to watch as his opponent kept putting up points. Question is, which wide receiver would have sat to make room for Montgomery?

With Monty on the bench pic.twitter.com/c3QlR1gzEH — Juan M Rayas (@SenorRayas) October 3, 2023

OK, so @JOwens_FF making the decision to play Tank Dell coming off two solid games over David Montgomery returning from injury was solid thinking. And sometimes you double down on 11 and get an ace.

Benched David Montgomery for Tank Dell 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qyONqN8mXi — The Fantasy Kingdom (@JOwens_FF) October 3, 2023

All-in Allen

Don't feel bad @Marvy_G23, there were 71.2% of fantasy managers who lost while playing against Josh Allen and his monster game. You're in good company.

Run it back, or don’t

If only Kenneth Walker III's leg hadn't grazed the ground before he popped back up for what looked like a long touchdown run early, Walker's 4-yard loss on his final carry with 3:30 left in the game might not have dropped @WaterboysMazza to a razor-thin defeat. Maybe Bobby Boucher can get a sack to change the result next time.

Was up until walker lost 4 yards on his last carry pic.twitter.com/mNvE3lCoqx — The Waterboys (@WaterboysMazza) October 3, 2023

Garbage time counts

Looks like a pair of Darren Waller 8-yard catches late in the fourth quarter, with the Giants trailing by three touchdowns, sent @RubberFire to a loss. There is no time, like garbage time.

I was ahead until Waller got 16 garbage yards in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/pi65Vn8OGG — RubberFire (@RubberFire) October 3, 2023

Monday Night Miracle

In a Monday night battle of Seattle wide receivers, @d42_no was leading going into the second half, a DK Metcalf touchdown creating a comfortable lead. Then Tyler Lockett caught three passes, the last an 8-yard gain. That created the .02 winning margin. Even worse must have been sitting and begging for Metcalf to get even one more catch, knowing smart football was to run out the clock. Sorry.