Week 4 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide:

1:55 - A quick thank you... to you!

3:54 - Week 4 Fantasy viewer guide

4:55 - Binge games

5:05 - MIA VS. BUF

10:55 - AZ VS. SF

15:10 - BAL VS. CLE

19:50 - SEA VS. NYG

24:52 - ATL VS. JAX

33:49 - LAR VS. IND

38:03 - WSH VS. PHI

42:55 - MIN VS. CAR

45:24 - PIT VS. HOU

50:00 - LV VS. LAC

54:55 - NE VS. DAL

57:15 - KC VS. NYJ

1:00:10 - TB VS. NO

1:02:10 - DEN VS. CHI

1:05:30 - Smart Flex plays for Week 4

