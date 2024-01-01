Week 17 recap: Ravens and Niners clinch 1 seeds + Who really were league winners?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season:

1:25 - Packers vs. Vikings: Jordan Love can elevate guys around him + Minnesota's 'cursed' season

11:32 - Dolphins vs. Ravens: Baltimore is the best team in the NFL, maybe without doubt

20:15 - Lions vs. Cowboys: Blame the refs for their incompetence, but don't put an asterisk on this game

31:14 - Cardinals vs. Eagles: This Philadelphia defense is truly broken

35:28 - Rams vs. Giants: This LA offense may have provided two league winners on the waiver wire

41:21 - Bengals vs. Chiefs: Kansas City feels like they are limping to the playoffs

45:12 - Saints vs. Buccaneers: You can't trust Tampa

48:04 - Steelers vs. Seahawks: Both these teams never matched offseason hype

54:17 - 49ers vs. Commanders: San Francisco took care of business

59:27 - Texans vs. Titans: Houston aced this season

1:01:42 - Colts vs. Raiders: Indy has a bright future

1:04:56 - Falcons vs. Bears: Justin Fields' offseason value keeps rising

1:07:15 - Chargers vs. Broncos: This game happened

1:10:30 - Panthers vs. Jaguars: David Tepper is a joke

