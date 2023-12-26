Week 16 recap: Ravens, Lamar Jackson make statement + Who's elite in NFC?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16:

1:31 - Ravens @ 49ers: This was the dream team Baltimore always wanted

7:58 - Giants @ Eagles: DeVito magic runs out and can we trust Philly?

12:47 - Raiders @ Chiefs: Kansas City has problems they can't fix

21:51 - Lions @ Vikings: Congrats to Detroit.... what's next for them?

26:06 - Cowboys @ Dolphins: Miami's defense is legit + Dallas has an O-line issue

33:04 - Browns @ Texans: Amari Cooper is having the time of his life with Joe Flacco

38:08 - Bengals @ Steelers: George Pickens finally sees the light (and end zone)

42:50 - Bills @ Chargers: What's up with Stefon Diggs?

46:03 - Jaguars @ Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield has gotten the Bucs to be respectable

48:49 - Packers @ Panthers: Green Bay defense has major flaws

50:44 - Colts @ Falcons: Minshew might finally be hitting a wall

52:25 - Seahawks @ Titans: Seattle's offense has never reached their ceiling

54:37 - Commanders @ Jets: Breece Hall can be a league winner

57:00 - Cardinals @ Bears: Justin Fields is playing for something

58:38 - Patriots @ Broncos: Holiday Classic... eh?

