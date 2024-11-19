Week 12 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: CMC, Deebo, Jayden Daniels and Jets | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 11 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Garrett Wilson, Jayden Daniels and many more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:15) - Matt's MNF monologue on Texans-Cowboys

(11:00) - Coping Corner check in: Matt and Dalton resurrect players from Coping Corner

(17:30) - People’s panic meter: AJ Brown, Zay Flowers, Cedric Tillman, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey

(42:15) - People’s panic meter: New York Jets, Devonta Smith, Jayden Daniels, Tucker Kraft, Atlanta Falcons, Nick Chubb, Justin Tucker

(1:03:30) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 12

