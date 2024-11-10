Week 11 Overreaction: Scolding officials, a live tiger and flying tortillas | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On this week's Overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the complex conference championship races that now exist after many unexpected Week 11 outcomes.

After discussing the potential for massive ties for the ACC and SEC championship games, they break down Ole Miss' huge win over Georgia and LSU's brutal loss to Alabama at home. Additionally, they cover BYU's narrow win over Utah that sparked Utah's athletic director to publicly attack the Big 12 officials.

(0:44) Chaotic conference races

(26:23) Georgia vs Ole Miss

(34:33) Alabama vs LSU

(42:51) BYU vs Utah

(48:58) Small Sample Heisman

(54:37) Say Something Nice

