Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NFL: NOV 05 Vikings at Falcons ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 05: Atlanta place kicker Younghoe Koo (6) lines up a field goal attempt during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Nine kickers delivered double-digit fantasy-point outings in Week 9, led by one of the best in the game (and the fake game): Atlanta Falcons kicker, Younghoe Koo.

Koo scored a whopping 19 points in Week 9, his highest mark of the season. Those 19 points were fueled by four successful field goals, including two from 50 yards.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Joining Koo in the double-digit Week 9 list were Chase McLaughlin, Justin Tucker, Daniel Carlson, Nick Folk, Cameron Dicker, Greg Joseph, Matt Gay and Dustin Hopkins.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 10? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

