Way-too-early top 50 fantasy basketball rankings for the 2025-26 NBA season

The offseason is where the real madness begins. Coaching and front office shuffling are underway, while incoming prospects, trades and free agent signings can turn fantasy rankings upside down before you know it. These projections are an early look based on what we know now and the lessons we've picked up (sometimes the hard way) from last season. Things will evolve, so consider this your starting map for navigating the 10-team, 9-category league draft chaos.

Some housekeeping before we start: I'm excluding anyone without a timetable for return (Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray) until we have more information.

Let's get rolling on the initial top-50 heading into next fantasy hoops season.

Tier 1 (Picks 1-10)

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Who cares who his coach is? Jokić is the fantasy basketball GOAT. The man averaged a 30-point triple-double this season and over a steal per game with an elite 58/42/80 shooting split. More importantly, you can count on him for 70+ games a year. Wemby's fun, but Jokić wins leagues.

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

A blood clot in his shoulder cut short a top-3 fantasy season. However, Wemby is progressing and is pacing towards being ready for this third NBA campaign. The keys to overtaking Jokić are availability and increasing his efficiency, but it's more than possible as he's a true fantasy unicorn on both sides of the ball.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

One could argue that SGA has a higher floor than Wemby, so taking SGA at two isn't out of the question. Still, I have him locked in at No. 3. SGA will be among the league leaders in points, FT% and steals, and his reliability is unquestioned. His all-around efficiency, plus stocks, make him an elite fantasy asset.

4. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will be another year older, plus Luka is pretty much a lock for 28/8/7 every year despite the debates over his fitness and diet. He's also unlikely to shoot a career-low 44% from the field since joining the Lakers.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

There's a lot to like about KAT in NYC. He plays heavy minutes and is coming off a monster season, dropping 24-and-12 nightly with top-tier efficiency. He should be the third big man off the board.

6. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Steady and unshakable, Tatum isn’t flashy, but he’s one of the most reliable fantasy players. Grab him here and bank on solid stats across the board.

7. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

I have minimal faith in Joel Embiid or Paul George next season and Maxey’s was a top-12 option before getting hurt late in the season. With All-Star type volume and usage, he’s cemented himself as a first-rounder in 9-cat leagues. Ride the Philly wave.

8. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Haliburton provides top-tier assists and delivers consistent value. The only slight knock on his game is durability concerns, but the upside here is well worth it.

9. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

No player screams “risk-reward” like AD. He’s per-game elite when healthy. The problem? You’ll spend more time checking injury updates than enjoying his dominant performances.

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The free throws are a tragedy, but if your build accommodates punting that category, Giannis is still one of the most dominant players in fantasy hoops. Only a couple of players are capable of averaging 30/10/5 consistently.

Tier 2 (Picks 11-20)

11. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Older? Yes. Slowing down? Not really. Curry remains a top-15 option for his top-end contributions in scoring, 3s and FT percentage. At age 37, he finished 9th in 9-cat leagues this season.

12. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

The budding star of Detroit’s offense finally delivered on his potential. Before the 2024-2025 season, Cunningham hadn't finished higher than 82nd in 9-cat leagues. He finished in the top 30 this season and if you ignore the high turnover rate, he's a first-round player.

13. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

I liken Edwards to Tatum in the sense that you know you'll get an ultra-competitor who'll play more than 70 games. He's still ascending, averaging a career-best 28 points per game so paying a second-rounder for a guy on the verge of superstardom is the right move.

14. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Harden turned back the clock, especially in the fantasy playoffs. Many wrote him off but he raised the floor for the Clippers all season. Punt FG% and you have a near top-10 player.

15. Kristaps Porziņģis, Boston Celtics

I'm keeping my fingers crossed that his body cooperates because when healthy, Porziņģis is one of the best shooting big men available, able to block shots at a high rate.

16. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Spida is falling a smidge due to the growth of his burgeoning supporting cast. Still, Cleveland’s offense runs through him, and he is a top-20 player averaging 24/5/5 with 3 3s and over a steal per game.

17. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Williams' strengths are efficiency and versatility. He had four position eligibility this season while putting up career-highs across several categories in his first All-Star campaign. He's got upside for more as a second-round pick.

18. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

The Knicks’ engine continues to churn out elite nightly production. And as long as he's running the show and soaking up 35 minutes a night, he'll be a strong PG option early on in drafts.

19. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis is an elite rebounder and assist generator at the center spot. If you punt FT%, he's a top-15 option in 9-cat and a beast for points leagues.

20. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Lillard will miss the start of the NBA Playoffs, but it sounds like his health is progressing in the right direction. Lillard is 1B to Giannis in Milwaukee, so his ADP should always be within the first two rounds.

Tier 3 (Picks 21-30)

21. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Depending on Phoenix’s roster moves, Booker's value could skyrocket as a score-first point guard or remain an elite scorer who settles in around an early third-round pick.

22. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

When healthy, his per-game impact is phenomenal for a punt FG% and turnovers build. Drafting LaMelo requires injury tolerance, but the upside is undeniable.

23. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The ageless wonder remains elite. Draft him here and expect a few load management nights, but otherwise, getting Luka to LA extended Bron's shelf life.

24. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

It looks like KD will be playing for another team next season, so his value could rise or stay around this area, depending on the destination. When active, his a model of consistency and efficiency.

25. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

The point forward's value is tethered to the Raptors using him as the primary facilitator. I'm concerned that he'll get fewer touches as Brandon Ingram enters the fold and Immanuel Quickley and others get healthy ahead of next season. He gets counting stats for days on offense and defense, though.

26. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-2025 was the breakout we anticipated. I expect his ADP to rise and he'll be a solid pick in the third round.

27. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

A 90th finish in 9-cat leagues is not what fantasy managers expected from Şengün. However, I'm not concerned because he's a dynamic center who can do it all — except make free throws consistently. The Rockets are a serious threat in the West and he'll be a significant part of their success.

28. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Young will compete with Tyrese Haliburton and Nikola Jokić for leading the league in assists. He's also one of a few players capable of averaging 20-and-10. Just account for frequent FG% woes when constructing your roster.

29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

I'm not a big JJJ guy in fantasy because he doesn't rebound like most bigs and blocks can be random. I'd rather take him in the fourth round but someone always reaches to chase his block potential.

30. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

His breakout before injury wasn’t a fluke. Johnson fills numerous categories and plays a modern fantasy-friendly game.

Tier 4 (Picks 31-40)

31. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Efficiency, defense, and sneaky offensive contributions make Daniels one of the biggest draft risers. If he can improve the FT%, he could get to a first-round grade.

32. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet is like Porziņģis in terms of his fantasy skill set. Much of his value will be predicated on his ability to stay healthy.

33. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Don't be surprised if you find him in the third round of my future rankings. He's a marvel with counting stats and some cheat code elements to his game.

34. Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors

Although his scoring may dip from night to night as a member of the Warriors, he got paid and is a two-way player who has sustained top-25 value since being traded to Golden State.

35. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

White hasn't missed a beat since being in Boston and continues to be an unheralded fantasy asset, especially on defense.

36. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Coming off his best season as a pro, Herro's fantasy stock couldn't be higher, which scares me a bit from an ADP standpoint.

37. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

Any center tied to James Harden is good in my book. Zu's breakout wasn't a fluke and he could be a top-5 big man next year.

38. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner is far more efficient and offers more stocks with fewer turnovers than his teammate Paolo Banchero. Orlando's offense is terrible, so Wagner has a ton of upside for more.

39. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard was elite down the stretch, even playing on back-to-backs. I'm hyped to see if he can keep this up during the playoffs. Ensure you have an IL+ spot handy because he won't play over 50 games.

40. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

I thought his value would dip once Luka came through, but it only improved. I expect some regression and would ideally target Reaves in the fifth instead of the fourth round. He's still in a great situation on a contending team.

Tier 5 (Picks 41-50)

41. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies take turns on the injured list, but I have faith in Bane. He showed more growth as a playmaker this season and with Ja Morant so unreliable, Bane gets a boost.

42. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Watching OG become the third-best player on the Knicks has been a lot of fun. I'm banking on him taking this momentum into next season — assuming the Knicks don't make any high-profile moves in the offseason.

43. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

44. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

A big man who gets double-doubles with more than a block per game. Consistent but unspectacular.

45. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

46. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

47. Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

Let's see what the offseason holds, but Vuc was one of the best values this season.

48. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

He finished 55th in 9-cat leagues this season. It's up from here.

49. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

50. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown was injured for much of the campaign, and with Boston playing for championships, I'd consider this a down season. I'll buy the dip heading into next season.