Warriors guard Stephen Curry accepts assistant GM role with alma mater Davidson College

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is padding his résumé. Although he will be staying on the court, the four-time NBA champion is also taking on a new role with his alma mater, Davidson College, joining the Wildcats as an assistant general manager, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Curry, 36, will return to help revive the mid-major program, which has struggled to break through in the years since Curry played there. Davidson, whose last NCAA appearance was in 2022, has sat near the bottom of the Atlantic 10 conference for the past three seasons under Matt McKillop, son of longtime Wildcats coach Bob McKillop.

Per Charania, Curry will guide male and female athletes at the school, working alongside Davidson GM Austin Buntz. (Buntz used to work for Under Armour, which has sponsored Curry since 2013, on the global sports marketing team.) Curry and his wife, alongside other Davidson boosters, will also start an eight-figure fund for both the men's and women's basketball programs, per Charania.

By taking the job, Curry will be the first active pro player to also take an administrative role on an NCAA team.

After being largely overlooked by major programs, Curry attended Davidson in 2007 and quickly became a must-watch player. Alongside head coach Bob McKillop, Curry led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance in 2008, the third in the program's history. In 2009, Curry returned for his junior season and ended the year as the NCAA scoring champion, before declaring for the NBA Draft later that year.

Curry returned to Davidson in 2022 to finish his degree in sociology. With the requirement of finishing his degree fulfilled, the Wildcats retired Curry's No. 30 that year, the first number retired in the program's history. (Six other players have their jerseys retired, but the numbers are still in circulation.)

In the years after Curry left to join the NBA, Bob McKillop led the Wildcats to five more NCAA tournament appearance, never making it past the first round. He retired in 2022 — the same year that Davidson retired Curry's number — and his son Matt, who had been an assistant with the team since 2008, succeeded him.

But the Wildcats have struggled under the younger McKillop. Davidson has had losing A10 conference records for the past three seasons; this season, at 16-15 overall, is the team's only winning season since Matt McKillop took over.

Now, Davidson and McKillop are turning to Curry to help turn things around. It is unclear how the All-Star guard plans to fit in an administrative job in North Carolina with his NBA schedule, but Curry will likely help with recruiting and building the team — things that, timeline-wise, happen during the NBA offseason.