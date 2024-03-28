Wander Franco removed from Rays' roster, placed on administrative leave through June 1 as investigation continues

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Wander Franco has been removed from the Tampa Bay Rays' 40-man roster ahead of their Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old shortstop has been placed on administrative leave through June 1, 2024 as part of a joint agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

Franco has been away from the Rays since August 14 after allegations first surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He was summoned by Dominican Authorities and scheduled to meet with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in Santo Domingo. He didn't show for that meeting, prompting a search by authorities in his hometown residence in Baní.

Though no charges have been filed, Franco remains under investigation accused of sexual and psychological abuse, and abduction. He could face between two to five years in prison if found guilty.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Franco must check in with court officials monthly through June 30, 2024 unless there is a resolution to his case before that date. Franco's status with MLB could also change depending on how the case progresses in the Dominican Republic.

The question leading up to Thursday was whether Franco would be placed on the restricted list and not paid his $2 million salary, based on the premise that by not reporting to spring camp he is failing to provide his services. It has been unclear if Franco, with charges pending, would have been allowed in the United States had he tried to enter under his work visa. This decision seems to remove any financial motivation for Franco to try to report.

Franco was on paid administrative leave for the final six weeks of the 2023 season.

If there is no resolution in Franco's case by June 1, 2024, MLB and the MLBPA will decide on next steps. The administrative leave could be extended or Franco could be placed on the league's restricted list.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in 2021.

Removing Franco from the roster will allow the Rays to have flexibility in making any needed moves. Niko Goodrum, who is expected to be acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a minor league deal, will take Franco's spot on the team's 40-man roster.