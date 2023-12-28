Von Miller calls assault allegations '100% false' in first public comments since arrest

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) task to the press after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

For the first time since he turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month, Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller addressed reporters Thursday.

The 34-year-old opened the news conference by denying allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend as "completely wrong and blown out of proportion."

This was Von Miller's nearly 2-minute long opening statement before taking questions from reporters today#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/sT4sCs2gBB — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) December 28, 2023

An affidavit written by officers at the time of Miller's arrest alleged that he violently assaulted his pregnant girlfriend at their residence in Dallas on Nov. 29. Upon arrival at the scene, police reportedly observed injuries consistent with those claims. Miller was booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail a day after the alleged incident and released on a $5,000 bond.

The woman later called the incident a "huge misunderstanding."

"Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me," Miller said Thursday.

When asked to pinpoint exactly which parts of the police's affidavit were false, Miller answered, "All of it," with a laugh. He quickly noted that the situation wasn't funny, asserting that his girlfriend being pregnant with their third son was the only thing officers got right.

The woman told police that she was six weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, adding that she and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years. On Thursday, Miller told reporters that they are still together.

He referenced social media when asked if he and his girlfriend got into a fight, saying everything he saw was false.

"It was just a crazy day," he told reporters. "Whatever happened, I hate it happened, I hate my name is attached to anything like that and it's just a matter of time until I can clear it up."

Miller repeatedly expressed his desire for the events surrounding his arrest to be clarified over time. Until then, he said that the people close to him know who he truly is.

When Miller returned to the team earlier this month following his arrest, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated the linebacker wouldn't miss any time while facing the felony charge. The team is following the lead of the NFL with plans to let the legal process play out, Beane said.

Miller joined the Bills on a six-year, $120 million contract in 2022. He's played in 11 games this season, the last three of them taking place after the alleged incident. He said he is still recovering from surgery he underwent to repair his right ACL over a year ago.

"My knee is still progressing," Miller told reporters Thursday. "It's apparent that it's not where I want it to be right now."

The eight-time Pro Bowler described his circumstances as a "tough patch on and off the field." He has recorded three sacks this season.

"We got a great team, it's not all about me, my sacks and me making plays," Miller said. "Of course I want to do that, of course I want to contribute to my team but the cards that have been dealt to me right now, I just got to play them."

The Bills will look to improve their 9-6 record against the New England Patriots Sunday as they continue their playoff push.