NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced before the home opener for the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his longterm deal.

The Toronto Blue Jays struck a 14-year, $500 million extension with Guerrero on Sunday night, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The deal includes no deferrals. https://t.co/oSLIZhkRMd — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2025

This post will be updated with more information shortly.