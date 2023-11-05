Vikings' Jaren Hall concussed on big goal-line hit, Joshua Dobbs replaces him

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Vikings' quarterback injury woes continue to grow. In his first start after the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins, rookie Jaren Hall sustained an injury that knocked him out of the game, at least temporarily.

In his first two possessions, Hall completed five of six passes for 78 yards, the longest a 47-yard strike to a wide-open Alexander Mattison. Hall led the Vikings down to the Atlanta 4, and on a broken third-down play he attempted to scramble his way into the end zone. Atlanta's Jeff Okudah met him before Hall could cross the goal line, rattling Hall with an intense hit that left the rookie flat on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf.

Joshua Dobbs, the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback acquired this week in a trade after Cousins' injury, immediately began warming up on the sideline. Shortly after Minnesota kicked a tying field goal, Hall was ruled out with a concussion, and Dobbs prepared to come in. Running back Cam Akers was designated as the emergency third quarterback.