Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison they're releasing him after underwhelming season as starter, per report

The Minnesota Vikings will likely have a new starting running back for the third time in three years.

The team informed Alexander Mattison on Thursday they will release him after a single season as their starting running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vikings informed RB Alexander Mattison today that they are releasing him, per source. Mattison took over last season for Dalvin Cook and ran for 700 yards and caught 30 passes. Now he becomes a free agent again, like last year when he signed a two-year deal with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ez5fvvqGxn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024

