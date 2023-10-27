Victor Wembanyama tracker: How to watch Spurs-Rockets, TV channel, live updates, scores, highlights

Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is introduced to the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on October 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 126-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama will take the court for the second time in his rookie season when the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

While Wembanyama's first game was on national TV, you will have to take an extra step in order to watch Friday's game. If you do not live within the local broadcast area for either the Spurs or Rockets, you will need NBA League Pass. Wembanyama's NBA debut drew nearly 3 million viewers on Wednesday.

Wembanyama will look to improve on his debut stat line, much like he did in Las Vegas Summer League when he followed up a quiet first game with a monster second outing. In his second NBA regular-season game, he will face fellow heralded rookie, Amen Thompson, and the Rockets. Thompson, who was drafted fourth overall in June, scored eight points in his rookie debut with five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench. He, too, will look to make the jump in Game 2.

How to watch Victor Wembanyama's game

Who: Houston Rockets at San Antonio SpursWhen: 8 p.m. ET FridayWhere: Frost Bank Center, San AntonioTV: Local broadcast in market or NBA League Pass

