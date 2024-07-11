Veteran guard Kyle Lowry signs one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kyle Lowry will be staying in Philadelphia after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, per multiple reports. The 38-year-old guard confirmed that he was staying in his hometown with a video posted on Instagram.

The veteran guard averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 23 games for Philadelphia since joining the team in February. Lowry started in 20 games this season, playing an average of a little over 28 minutes per game.

Lowry will now spend the next year chasing a championship alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and recent signee Paul George, who signed a $212 million max contract with Philly last week.

Lowry was obtained by the 76ers after two and a half seasons with the Miami Heat. Prior to his time in Miami, Lowry spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA championship in 2019. The guard is a six-time All-Star, earning the honor for six straight seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Lowry also still holds four franchise records in Toronto, and is the Raptors' all-time leader in assists, triple-doubles, steals and three-pointers.