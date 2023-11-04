USWNT reportedly nears big-time coaching hire: Chelsea's Emma Hayes

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes will leave her job at the end of the 2023-24 season and reportedly become the next head coach of the U.S. women's national team.

Chelsea announced Saturday, abruptly, that Hayes would be leaving the club at season's end "to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football."

Reports quickly surfaced that the "new opportunity" is the USWNT job, which has been vacant since Vlatko Andonovski resigned in the wake of the 2023 World Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!