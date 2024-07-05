USMNT crashes out of the Copa America, Argentina advances on epic shootout against Ecuador

Subscribe to The Cooligans

The United States Men’s National Team found themselves saddled with disappointment under manager Gregg Berhalter yet again, this time crashing out of the Copa America in the group stage following their 1-0 loss to Uruguay. While it wasn’t a shocking result given their play in the tournament, not advancing to the knockout stage can only be viewed as just another failure for the USMNT.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros breakdown the match between the United States and Uruguay, including the complete failure by not getting out of their group, if Gregg Berhalter’s days are numbered at the helm and the cryptic instagram post by former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp that has many thinking about if he could be the next manager for the USMNT.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, Christian and Alexis talk about the exciting match between Argentina and Ecuador, which saw Lionel Messi's side advancing in the Copa despite the late heroics by Kevin Rodriguez to force an epic shootout. They then touch on suspensions being handed out to Merih Demiral and Jude Bellingham for their match antics and why Eli Martinez probably won't be getting a suspension.

