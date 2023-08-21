USC expected to hire Washington's Jennifer Cohen as next athletic director

Alabama v Texas A&M COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during pre-game warmups before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 7, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

USC has found its new athletic director.

The school is expected to announce the hiring of Washington’s Jennifer Cohen later Monday, a source told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Cohen is set to replace Mike Bohn, who abruptly resigned from his position back in May.

USC said it was set to hold a 1 p.m. PT news conference for “a special announcement regarding USC athletics,” but did not offer specifics. ESPN first reported the news of Cohen’s impending hire.

Cohen has been the athletic director at Washington since 2016 but has been at UW since 1998. She first joined the UW athletic department staff as an assistant director of development. She also worked in fundraising at both the university and the athletic department before working her way up to athletic director.

Additionally, Cohen was recently named to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

At Washington, Cohen oversaw the football head coach transition from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and also made the decision to fire Lake after only 13 games. From there, Cohen hired Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State and DeBoer quickly got the Huskies back on the winning track. UW went 4-8 in 2021 before going 11-2 in 2022, DeBoer’s first year on the job.

The news comes just weeks after Washington accepted an invitation to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. USC is also making the move for the Big Ten, beginning in 2024.