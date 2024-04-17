USA Basketball sets 2024 Olympic roster: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry headed to Paris

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some of the NBA's biggest and brightest stars are headed to Paris this summer.

USA Basketball announced the roster for the upcoming 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, and it includes major names like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant — names that even the most casual NBA fan would know.

Here's the full roster, which will be coached by Steve Kerr.

Bam Adebayo

Devin Booker

Steph Curry

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Jayson Tatum

Durant and James are the only players on the roster who have appeared in multiple Olympics. Durant is playing in his fourth Summer Games after winning gold in 2012, 2016, and 2020. James has also played in three Olympics, but is making his first appearance on the team since 2012. Curry, Haliburton, Embiid, Edwards, and Leonard will be playing in their first Olympics. Booker, Tatum, Holiday, Davis, and Adebayo are making their second Olympic appearances. Edwards is the youngest on the roster at 22; James is the oldest at 39.

Even though the roster is a mix of Olympic vets and first-timers, it's being viewed as a last hurrah for James, Curry, 36, and Durant, 35. All three will likely be retired by the time the 2028 Olympics come around, so this is the last opportunity they'll have to play together on such a large international stage. The trio has never played in an Olympics together.

Team USA has won gold at every Olympics since 2008. James is the lone active member of the 2004 Olympic Basketball Team, which won bronze when he was just 19.