U.S. Open purse, payouts: How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn after his win at Pinehurst?

U.S. Open - Final Round PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 16: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He nearly watched it slip away, but Bryson DeChambeau is now a two-time U.S. Open champion.

DeChambeau, after losing a three-shot lead he built up to start the day, fended off Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. The win marked his second career major title, and his first since he won the U.S. Open in 2020.

Up-and-down from 55 yards for the @USOpenGolf title.



Bryson DeChambeau is now a two-time major champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wP91kSBXGa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2024

As a result, DeChambeau is taking home a massive $4.3 million check.

The U.S. Open offered a record $21.5 million purse this year, which marked the largest ever put up in a men's major championship in history. That's a $1.5 million increase from last season, and $1.5 million more than the Masters offered earlier this year.

By comparison, the $21.5 million purse is larger than all but one event on the PGA Tour this year. Only The Players Championship surpassed that mark when it had a $25 million prize pool in March. Scottie Scheffler earned $4.5 million for his win there. The PGA Championship offered an $18.5 million purse last month, which gave Xander Schauffele $3.3 million for his win.

While the top four finishers will all take home seven figures, everyone inside the top 10 this week at Pinehurst will earn at least $500,000. And, as an added bonus, those who missed the cut still earned $10,000.

Here’s a look at how much everyone at the U.S. Open earned this week in North Carolina.

U.S. Open payouts

1. Bryson DeChambeau — $4.3 million

2. Rory McIlroy — $2.322 million

T3. Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay— $1.229 million

5. Matthieu Pavon — $843,765

6. Hideki Matsuyama — $748,154

T7. Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele — $639,288

T9. Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Corey Conners — $502,391

T12. Sergio Garcia, Ludvig Åberg — $409,279

T14. Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa — $351,580

T16. Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith — $299,218

T19. Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai — $255,758

T21. Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Harman — $203,607

T26. Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk, Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton — $149,971

T32. Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Smith, J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy — $105,775

T41. Frankie Capan III, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin, Tim Widing, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, Luke Clanton (a) — $66,347

T50. Justin Lower, Matt Kuchar, Nicolai Højgaard, Mark Hubbard — $48,022

54. Nico Echavarria — $46,067

55. David Puig — $45,632

T56. Seonghyeon Kim, Ben Kohles, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark — $44,051

T64. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer — $41,286

T67. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd — $40,199

69. Dean Burmester — $39,548

T70. Gunnar Broin (a), Brandon Wu — $38,895

Those who missed the cut earned $10,000 each.