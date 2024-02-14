Unranked Syracuse hands No. 7 North Carolina its 3rd loss in 5 games

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse Feb 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) shoots the ball as Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling (2) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Syracuse caught fire from the field on Tuesday to stun 7th-ranked North Carolina, 86-79.

The win for the Orange was their first over a top-10 team since beating Zion Williamson's Duke team in 2019. The loss for North Carolina was the third in five games as its tumbled from a likely No. 1 seed to potentially falling out of the top 10 in the polls.

When it was over, Syracuse fans stormed the JMA Dome court.

SYRACUSE FANS STORM THE COURT AFTER BEATING NO. 7 UNC 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Dey8UgjiJA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2024

Tuesday's upset in Syracuse was a rematch of a game the Tar Heels won, 103-67 in Chapel Hill on Jan. 13. This time it was the Orange offense that controlled the game in a sizzling performance against one of the nation's best defenses.

Syracuse shot 62.5% from the field against the Tar Heels, including an 8-of-17 (47.1%) effort from 3-point distance. Carolina entered the game ranked No. 6 in the country in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency and is one of the best teams defending the perimeter in the ACC.

Syracuse won with a six-man rotation as five players shot 50% or better from the field. Four starters scored in double figures.

Syracuse put the pressure on early, jumping out to a 21-11 first-half lead. North Carolina rallied to tie the game at 42-42 halftime, then recovered from a 52-43 second-half deficit to take a 65-64 lead late in the game. But Syracuse outscored UNC 22-14 from there to secure the upset victory.