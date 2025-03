UNLV reportedly finalizing deal with former Memphis, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner

ATLANTA, GA FEBRUARY 08: Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner reacts during the college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on February 8th, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UNLV is finalizing a deal to hire former Memphis and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner as its men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

