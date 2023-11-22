UConn guard Azzi Fudd to miss remainder of season with knee injury

Ohio State v Connecticut SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies looks on during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

UConn star Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after sustaining ACL and medial meniscal tears in her right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

"We're all just so upset for Azzi," head ccoach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever. We'll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can."

This story will be updated.