UCF apologizes for National Guard social media post during blowout win over Kent State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Kent State at UCF ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCF apologized on Sunday for a social media post that was sent during the team’s 56-6 win over Kent State on Thursday.

During the Golden Knight’s season-opening win on Thursday, the team posted a photo of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on the phone on the sidelines at FBC Mortgage Stadium and used the caption, “Someone call the national guard.”

The post, the school said, was supposed to be referencing NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe — who pretended to call the President to get the National Guard during their game against the New England Patriots in 1996.

Only took one night of college football for some social media person to get fired pic.twitter.com/H7jsITbCoW — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 1, 2023

Yet because the post came during their game against Kent State, it naturally drew plenty of criticism. The school later deleted the tweet, and apologized on Sunday.

"An unfortunate post was made with the intention to reference the famous Shannon Sharpe sideline clip of him on the phone from a 1996 game against the New England Patriots," UCF said in a statement to USA Today . "As soon as our staff was made aware of the unintended reference to the unfortunate event that took place at Kent State in 1970, the post was removed. It was addressed with our staff immediately, and updated protocols have been put in place to avoid a situation like this in the future.

"Vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir has apologized to Kent State director of athletics Randale L. Richmond."

The National Guard was called onto campus at Kent State when students were protesting the Vietnam War in 1970. The National Guard later fired into the crowd. Four students were killed and nine others were injured in the incident, which sparked a nationwide outcry at the time.

UCF rolled over Kent State in Thursday’s game in Orlando. Plumlee went 22-of-30 and threw for 281 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 90 yards and had a touchdown on the ground, too. The Golden Knights had 723 total yards of offense.

UCF will take on Boise State next on Saturday, and Kent State will travel to Arkansas for its next game.