Trump criminal charges: Here are all 91 felony counts against the former president across 4 cases

Presidential Hopefuls Make The Rounds At The Iowa State Fair DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

For the fourth time in five months, former President Donald Trump will soon be back inside a courtroom, this time in Georgia, where a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on racketeering charges for allegedly orchestrating a "criminal enterprise" to subvert his 2020 election loss in the state.

Trump and all of his co-defendants — including his former lawyer Rudy Giuiliani and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with violating Georgia's RICO (or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, a statute that tends to be used against organized crime enterprises.

It’s just one of the 13 felony counts Trump is facing in Georgia — and one of the 91 counts across the four cases in which he has been charged.

Below is a breakdown of what Trump is being charged with along with the names of those prosecuting him, his co-defendants, judges overseeing them and key dates in each case.

Georgia election conspiracy case

Trump and his allies were charged in a 41-count indictment stemming from a years-long investigation into their efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Biden carried Georgia by just 11,779 votes.

What Trump is charged with

The former president has been charged with 13 criminal counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act• Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer• Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents• False statements and writings• Filing false documents

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged?

18 of Trump's allies, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Ray Stallings Smith, Robert Cheeley and Kenneth Cheseboro; former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark; Republican strategist Michael Roman; chairman of the Georgia GOP David Shafer; Georgia Republican state Sen. Shawn Still; police chaplain Stephen Lee; Blacks for Trump organizer Harrison Floyd; publicist Trevian Kutti; former Coffee County GOP chair Cathleen Latham; Fulton County GOP poll watcher Scott Hall; and Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

Lead prosecutor:Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Lawyers representing Trump: TBD

Judge presiding: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee

Key dates

• Aug. 25, 2023: All 19 people charged have until Friday at noon ET to voluntarily surrender.

• Sept. 5, 2023: The date Willis has proposed for Trump's arraignment.

• March 4, 2024: The date Willis has proposed for the start of the trial.

Read more on Yahoo News: Geoff Duncan, a witness in Trump's Georgia case, has a warning for the GOP

Jan. 6 case

In early August, a federal grand jury voted to indict the former president over his efforts to hold on to power following his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

What Trump is charged with

The former president has been charged with four criminal counts:

• Conspiracy to defraud the United States• Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding• Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding• Conspiracy against rights

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged?

The indictment lists six alleged, unnamed co-conspirators.

Lead prosecutor: Special counsel Jack Smith

Lead attorney representing Trump: John Lauro

Judge presiding: Judge Tanya Chutkan

Key date

• Jan. 2, 2024. Smith is seeking a start date of Jan. 2, 2024 for the federal trial. Lauro has argued that it could take years to review and organize evidence. Chutkan has yet to set a date.

Read more on Yahoo News: No, Trump's poll numbers don't 'go way up' every time he gets indicted

Classified documents case

Trump was indicted in June on charges stemming from the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office as well as alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

What Trump is charged with

The former president was charged with 40 criminal counts in the classified documents case, including:

• Willful retention of national defense information• Conspiracy to obstruct justice• Withholding of a document or record• Corruptly concealing a document or record• Concealing a document in a federal investigation• Scheme to conceal• False statements and representations

[Read the full indictment]

Who else is being charged?

Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet and personal aide; and Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago.

Lead prosecutor: Special counsel Jack Smith

Lead attorney representing Trump: Todd Blanche

Judge presiding: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon

Key date

• May 20, 2024: That's the date Trump has been ordered by Cannon to stand trial. Smith had proposed that the trial begin in December 2023. Trump's lawyers had requested that she postpone the trial until after the 2024 election.

Read more on Yahoo News: Will Trump's federal trials be televised?

Manhattan hush-money case

Trump was indicted in April over his role in the so-called hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she'd had an affair with Trump, on the eve of the 2016 election. Michael Cohen — Trump’s longtime fixer who went to federal prison for orchestrating payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal (who also said she'd had an affair with Trump), as well as for lying to Congress — testified multiple times before the grand jury voted to indict the former president.

What Trump is charged with

The former president was charged with 34 identical criminal counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

[Click here to read the full indictment]

Lead prosecutor: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Attorneys representing Trump: Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina, Todd Blanche

Judge presiding: Juan Manuel Merchan

Key dates

• March 25, 2024: Merchan has tentatively scheduled a trial date of March 25, 2024, for the start of Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan.

Read more on Yahoo News: Are prosecutors 'piling on' Trump with too many indictments?