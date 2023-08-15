Trump charged in Georgia: Read the full indictment

Republican Party state convention in Georgia Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. June 10, 2023. REUTERS/Megan Varner - RC2HG1ATTOEN (Megan Varner/REUTERS)

Former President Donald Trump and 18 other people were charged Monday for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

According to the 98-page indictment, Trump is named in 13 of the felony charges, including racketeering (under Georgia RICO laws), conspiracy to commit forgery, filing of false documents and soliciting a violation of oath by a public officer. Among the others facing charges in Georgia are members of Trump’s legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis. The indictment includes 41 charges in total.

In April, Trump became the first former president to ever be indicted on criminal charges when prosecutors in New York alleged he committed campaign finance violations to cover up a relationship with adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Since then he has been charged three more times: In Florida for his handling of classified material and attempts to obstruct an investigation into those documents and in both Washington, D.C. (by federal prosecutors) and now Atlanta (by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis) for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

While Trump continues to dominate in polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, he faces numerous court appearances next year that conflict with the primary schedule, with special counsel Jack Smith p roposing last week that the trial in Washington, D.C., begin in January, days before the Iowa caucuses.

In a statement, the Trump campaign called Willis a "rabid partisan" and said the former president is the victim of a "legal double-standard.”

Read the full indictment below: