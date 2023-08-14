Trentyn Flowers suddenly decommits from Louisville, will play in Australia's NBL

Trentyn Flowers won’t play for Louisville after all.

Flowers, a Rivals.com four-star recruit, decommitted from Louisville on Monday. Instead, he plans to sign with the Adelaide 36ers and play in Australia's National Basketball League.

"This was the toughest decision I've ever made," Flowers told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Louisville was my dream college. But I feel like signing in the NBL gives me the best chance to lock in and develop my game. I'm going over there to play point guard, to learn how to run a team, and be a player like LaMelo Ball or Josh Giddey. Adelaide is a place for me to lock in and focus on my game."

Flowers, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Lincolnton, North Carolina, is the No. 26-ranked player in the Class of 2023, per Rivals. He drew interest from Creighton, Arkansas, Memphis, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and USC, among others.

Flowers was initially a member of the 2024 high school class, but he reclassified and graduated early. He enrolled at Louisville this summer, and has been practicing with the team since June.

Flowers said that Adelaide reached out and wanted him to be their starting point guard next season. The offer to “come in and run the team,” he said, was simply too good to pass up.

"The timing wasn't the best, but it was the best step for me and my game," Flowers said, via ESPN. "I can only move on and make the best of what I decided. Anyone that says I made the wrong decision, I feel otherwise."

Louisville went just 4-28 last season, which marked the Cardinals’ worst season since at least World War II. They failed to reach the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight season, and went just 2-18 in ACC play. Kenny Payne is set to enter his second season with the program this fall.

It’s unclear what Payne will do to try and replace Flowers, as classes at Louisville start next week.