Travis Hunter exits Colorado game with apparent shoulder injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Colorado at UCF ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks into the crowd during a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights on September 28th, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Travis Hunter, Colorado football's two-way Heisman candidate, exited Saturday's game against Kansas State with an apparent shoulder injury.

According to Buffzone's Brian Howell, Hunter walked off the field twice with shoulder pain, with the second time resulting in him walking out of the stadium to the nearby medical center of Colorado's Champions Center.

Hunter left in the second quarter and did not return before halftime began, at which point Kansas State led 14-7.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!