Top fantasy football RB rankings, according to our experts

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 28: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey is expected to be the top pick at running back — and the No. 1 overall pick, in general — for fantasy purposes. No surprise there, especially if he (hopefully) stays healthy throughout training camp. So, who goes No. 2?

How about Breece Hall or Bijan Robinson? Two young, electrifying RBs being drafted back-to-back as the RB2 and RB3 in drafts so far this season? Is there really a wrong answer here?

You can lay out a thoughtful argument for either of them to be drafted as the RB2 off the board. Or, if you don't feel like making your own argument, you can read the cases our analysts laid out for each instead, as Dalton Del Don (backing Hall) and Andy Behrens (backing Robinson) went to bat for "their guys" in the latest edition of our fantasy football draft debates.

For what it's worth, early drafters are siding with Hall as the RB2 off the board according to Yahoo ADP.

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Unfortunately, Hall vs. Robinson won't be the only challenging decision you'll have to make in the course of your drafts. But don't worry. Our team of fantasy football analysts is here to help, laying out their half-point-per-reception running back rankings.

