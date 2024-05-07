Tony Allen, member of Grizzlies' 'core four,' will reportedly get his No. 9 retired next season

Tony Allen Memphis Grizzlies forward Tony Allen (9) plays in overtime play in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies beat the Suns 122-110 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Brandon Dill/AP)

Tony Allen is expected to be the third Memphis Grizzlies player to have his number retired with the team reportedly set to honor the former All-NBA defender.

Allen told The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole that his No. 9 will join Marc Gasol's No. 33 and Zach Randolph's No. 50 in the rafters at FedExForum at some point during the 2024-25 season.

The Grizzlies were planning to retire Allen's number during the 2021-22 season but he asked the team to delay the honor while he dealt with a federal charge for allegedly being part of a multi-million dollar health insurance fraud scheme. Allen and his wife, Desiree, pled guilty and were sentenced to community service and three years probation.

Between 2010-2017 Allen, a.k.a. "The Grindfather," was a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member and was twice named to the Second Team. He was part of the franchise's "core four," along with Gasol, Randolph and Mike Conley, that made seven straight playoff appearances and reached the 2013 Western Conference Finals.

Allen also won the NBA title in 2008 while a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Grizzlies are also planning to release a documentary on Allen's journey from Chicago to the NBA around his number retirement ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Allen said. “Hopefully, I have a box of tissue with me.”