Titanic submersible: OceanGate believes 5 passengers on missing sub 'have sadly been lost'

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Vice-Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited Shahzada Dawood and, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, Suleman Dawood and the Titan. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters, Courtesy of Jannicke Mikkelsen via Reuters, Courtesy of Engro Corporation Limited via Reuters, Joël Sagat/AFP via Getty Images, Courtesy of Engro Corporation Limited via Reuters, Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

OceanGate announced Thursday that they believed the five passengers who went missing while attempting to explore the Titanic shipwreck “have sadly been lost.”

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," read the statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

The grim announcement came four days after a 21-foot tourist submersible named the Titan was reported missing approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, triggering a massive search to find the vessel before the occupants ran out of oxygen.

Earlier Thursday, the Coast Guard said that a debris field was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic, and that officials were in the process of "evaluating the information." They later confirmed that the debris was from the exterior of the submersible craft.

The Titan had been projected to run out of its 96-hour supply of breathable air on Thursday morning. And because the door was bolted from the outside, those inside would not have been able to open it on their own even if they were able to reach the surface.

A missing sub and extensive search

The Titan, operated by OceanGate, a private exploration company based in Everett, Wash., launched early Sunday morning to tour Titanic wreckage with five passengers on board: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; a 61-year-old British billionaire and explorer; Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old Pakistani businessman; Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a 77-year-old French explorer.

The Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel, lost contact with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes after launch. OceanGate reported The Titan missing on Sunday evening, triggering a massive international search effort led by the U.S. Coast Guard and assisted by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard, Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard.

A Canadian P-3 aircraft equipped with sonar listening equipment detected underwater “banging noises” on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising hopes that the Titan crew might be found alive. But Coast Guard officials cautioned that they were not sure what caused the noises even while remaining adamant that the search remain in its rescue phase.

“This is a search-and-rescue mission, 100 percent,” Frederick said Wednesday. “We are smack dab in the middle of search and rescue, and we’ll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members.”

The shift to from search and rescue to search and recovery means the operation is now focused on recovering as much of the vessel and the remnants of its five passengers.

It also allows search crews to focus on locating and retrieving the vessel safely, not risking the lives of those scouring an area twice the size of Connecticut in waters about 2 and a half miles deep.

Troubling signs

Founded in 2009, OceanGate charges up to $250,000 per person for a chance to visit the remnants of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its inaugural trip from England to New York. While Rush had stated last year that the submersible had made it down to the wreckage a dozen times over the last two years, there were a number of red flags about the operation. In 2018, more than three dozen oceanographers and deep-sea explorers wrote a letter to OceanGate warning that its "experimental" approach could lead to "catastrophic" consequences for its Titanic dives.

A 10-minute segment from CBS News Sunday Morning in November foreshadowed the tragedy. The journalist David Pogue relays some of the paperwork in an almost humorous tone, reading, "This experimental vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma, or death," before adding, "Where do I sign?"

In the 2022 piece, Pogue noted that while he was on the expedition, traveling on the command ship, the submersible never made it to the wreck site because of communications errors. He quoted one passenger as saying, "We were lost for two-and-a-half hours."

In a tweet Monday , Pogue said the craft was in fact lost for five hours and that adding an emergency locator beacon was discussed. Pogue added , "They could still send short texts to the sub, but did not know where it was. It was quiet and very tense, and they shut off the ship's internet to prevent us from tweeting." The company cited the need to keep "all channels open" as a reason for cutting off internet access, he said.