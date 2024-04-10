Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns expected to play before playoffs

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 2: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on April 2, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns should be able to rejoin the Minnesota Timberwolves in time for the playoffs after all.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that Towns, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus last month, has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. Although the team didn't give a specific date, Towns is "progressing toward his return to play."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Towns is expected to play in at least one of the Timberwolves' remaining three regular-season games: Wednesday on the road against the Denver Nuggets; Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks; or Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns.

NEWS: Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update



Towns has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities and is progressing toward his return to play.



Full release:https://t.co/dyIGz0x3EM — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 9, 2024

Towns hasn’t played since March 4, and he underwent surgery to repair his left knee days later. The Timberwolves said at the time that he’d be out for at least a month recovering, but they were hopeful he’d be back early in the postseason. Based on that timeline and Tuesday's announcement, it sounds like everything in Towns' recovery has gone according to plan.

Towns has averaged 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season and has played a huge part in what has been the Timberwolves' best season in two decades. He dropped a career-high 62 points in January, too, in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves have four games left in the regular season, starting with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. They are currently in first in the Western Conference, but they hold just a slight lead over the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota has been to the playoffs just three times since 2004, and it has failed to make it out of the first round each time. This season will mark the third consecutive postseason trip that head coach Chris Finch has made since he joined the franchise and replaced Ryan Saunders.

While the Timberwolves have held their own without Towns over the past month or so, his return will undoubtedly make a massive impact in the postseason. He might be just what the team needs to finally get over the playoff hump.