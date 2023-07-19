Tiger Woods no longer facing $30M lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, per report

2022 US Open - Day 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

15-time major champion Tiger Woods is reportedly no longer facing the $30 million lawsuit his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, filed against him and his trust two weeks after the couple broke up in October. Her dismissal was filed on June 29 in Martin County, Fla. .

The complaint will be officially dropped pending the resolution of another appeal of Herman’s, in which she sought to get out of a nondisclosure agreement with Woods.

"The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods, Case No. 23-175CA, and determination of whether her claims are subject to compelled arbitration," the document stated, according to the New York Post.

Herman, filed the original complaint after she was allegedly forced out of her shared home with Woods in Florida. She alleged that there was a verbal agreement set to allow her to remain at the home for five more years.

She claimed Woods violated that agreement when she was allegedly tricked into going on a short vacation without him. When she arrived at the airport, Woods' personnel allegedly "told her she had been locked out of her residence" and would not be permitted to return.

The 39-year-old reportedly based her $30 million claim on how much it would cost to rent a property similar to Woods' $54 million beachfront mansion north of Palm Beach for extra years she was allegedly promised.

Herman claimed that the NDA she signed should be waived under the Speak Out Act, which can override agreements of that kind when a cases involves sexual assault, harassment, or both.

In May, Judge Metzger denied to release Herman from the NDA, saying Herman did not provide "factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment." Herman appealed the decision last month.

Woods, 47, is absent from this week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as he has not played a PGA Tour event since a foot injury forced him to withdraw from the Masters in April.