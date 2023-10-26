Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Bills score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off on "Thursday Night Football," two teams in different places as Week 8 kicks off.

The Buffalo Bills did something in Week 7 almost no one thought they'd do: lose to the New England Patriots. They're still 4-3 and second in the AFC East, but losing to the struggling Patriots after scoring only 14 points against the New York Giants just one week earlier? And only two weeks after losing a heartbreaker to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London? It's time for some very loud alarm bells.

Meanwhile, the 3-3 Buccaneers have been better than expected, but they're not firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Tuesday that he believes the Bucs are "so close" to breaking through and turning their offense around. Playing the Bills will test that, but if they pass, they have a chance to co-lead the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and highlights as the Buccaneers take on the Bills on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8.