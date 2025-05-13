Thunder wearing down Nikola Jokic, Giannis' future uncertain and Michael Jordan joins NBC

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Jason Goff react to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 4 victory over the Denver Nuggets and if Nikola Jokic is starting to wear down.

Next, Vince and Jason give their thoughts on what’s wrong with the Cleveland Cavaliers as they face a 3-1 deficit to the Indiana Pacers.

Later, Vince and Jason unpack Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks and Michael Jordan joining NBC Sports.

(2:40) Nikola Jokic looking worn down?

(14:23) Is Shai ready to dominate if necessary?

(17:35) Physicality is back In Playoff Basketball

(25:18) Pacers take commanding 3-1 series lead

(33:00) Bennedict Mathurin, De’Andre Hunter skirmish

(38:32) What team is the best fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

(51:53) Will the Warriors dynasty bt the last one we see?

(55:27) Michael Jordan joining NBC

