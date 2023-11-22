Thanksgiving football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on Fox

NFL: NOV 19 Bears at Lions DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Robert "Lion Eyes" Gonzales celebrates being recognized as the 2023 Detroit Lions "Fan of the Year" during a timeout during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 19, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season this Thursday with its typical trio of Thanksgiving football games, starting with the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game. Headed into the Thanksgiving matchup, the Lions are 8-2 for the first time since 1962. Meanwhile, the Packers are 4-6, and the last time the two teams faced off, the Lions won 34-20. The Packers vs. Lions game will air on Fox this Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Green Bay vs. Detroit showdown? Here's how to watch the first Thanksgiving football game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Packers vs. Lions game:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Game: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on?

This Thursday's Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Packers vs. Lions game:

Where to stream the Packers vs. Lions game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: