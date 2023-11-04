Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner ejected for punching Ole Miss player in the groin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Southwest Classic - Texas A&M vs Arkansas ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (#5) rushes the passer during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was ejected in the third quarter of his team’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday for a flagrant personal foul.

Turner had been blocked by the Rebels’ Micah Pettus on the play and took apparent issue with a small shove by Pettus as the play was ending. As Pettus stood up, Turner wound up and delivered an uppercut to Pettus’ groin.

A player is typically ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties but Turner was ejected right away because it was considered a flagrant penalty.

The penalty gave Ole Miss a first down at the Texas A&M 6 yard-line and the Rebels scored on the next play via a touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins. The TD extended Ole Miss’ lead to 14 points, though the Aggies quickly responded to cut the lead back to seven.

Turner is one of A&M's best defensive linemen and entered the game with nine tackles for loss and five sacks. He was having a big impact before he was ejected, too.

Turner was partially responsible for the Aggies’ first TD of the day when he blocked a field goal that could have put Ole Miss up 17-0. After Turner blocked the kick, Jacoby Matthews picked up the bouncing ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown and a 14-point swing.