TCU takes swipe at ACC with 'This is SportsCenter' spoof before rivalry game vs. SMU

TCU mascot Super Frog runs out of the tunnel before the game against Central Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) (Richard W. Rodriguez/AP)

Saturday's meeting between TCU and SMU is the 103rd in their storied rivalry, known best as "The Battle For the Iron Skillet."

The Horned Frogs could poke fun at their in-state rival by mentioning that they've won the past two meetings. Or pointing out that TCU has won 18 of 22 games versus SMU since 2000. All-time, TCU also has the advantage with a 53–42–7 record versus the Mustangs.

However, the Horned Frogs apparently aren't impressed that the game will be televised by The CW Network, which has a rights package with the ACC, rather than a network more traditionally associated with college football such as ABC, ESPN, CBS or Fox. But Saturday's game is at SMU, which means the CW gets dibs on it for its featured telecast.

Or as the @TCUFootball account put it on X (formerly Twitter): "frogs on the cw, unfortunately."

frogs on the cw, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/NSLNj9ojk0 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 20, 2024

Fans of the ESPN "This is SportsCenter" ad campaign that's run on and off since 1995 will surely recognized the style being emulated in TCU's video. A player in a TCU football uniform, wearing No. 1, does menial work, perhaps on a Saturday afternoon when the office is empty, then makes a customer service call and is put on hold.

Is the call being made to the ACC offices? (Maybe the Big 12's?) Could be. The player has to listen to Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait," perhaps best known as the theme song for the TV series "Dawson's Creek." The show originally aired on The WB, which is now The CW.

The video then posts the familiar "This is SportsCenter" graphic, only to then change it to "Well... This is CW unfortunately. Thanks ACC."

Ouch! Shots fired? Catching strays? Whatever popular phrase is used to describe TCU's swipe, it stings. That will leave a mark.

TCU football's social media account chose to get more creative with its teasing going into this Week 4 matchup. And college football fans are presumably thankful for it because making fun of SMU joining the ACC is far more memorable than any won-loss record or point spread (TCU is favored by 2.5 points).

If SMU wins, the pressure is on its social media department to come up with a suitable rebuttal. Its new conference may really need the support.

TCU and SMU kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.