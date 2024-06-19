T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: USA falls to South Africa in first Super 8 matchup despite late surge

USA v South Africa: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 ANTIGUA, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA - JUNE 19: Andries Gous USA bats during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between USA and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) (Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The U.S. was defeated by South Africa in its first game of the Super 8 round at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The final score – South Africa 194/4, USA 176/6 — came despite a late surge and heroics from USA's Andries Gous.

A good effort by #TeamUSA proved too short today as South Africa win by 18 runs.



A. Gous: 80* (47) - Not Out



Stay tuned for USA’s next match on June 21st against West Indies! #T20WorldCup | #USAvSA | #WeAreUSACricket 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zUloDCfkor — USA Cricket (@usacricket) June 19, 2024

South Africa batted first, setting the bar with 194 runs in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock scored a 74 runs in 40 balls to give South Africa a strong advantage heading into the U.S.'s batting time.

🇿🇦 post a huge total on the board 👏



Quinton de Kock's fiery knock and Heinrich Klassen's finishing touches propels them to 194/4.#T20WorldCup | #USAvSA | 📝: https://t.co/QUa5cj7KM2 pic.twitter.com/08W2MzIEOb — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 19, 2024

The U.S. struggled to keep with South Africa's pace. Several key early outs — including captain Aaron Jones, who was out after just five balls and before hitting a run — also slowed the U.S. down.

A late surge from Gous and Harmeet Singh pushed the U.S.'s chances, but they lost momentum after Singh was caught out. Singh batted 38 runs in 22 balls before going out, while Gous batted 80 runs in 47 balls — a game high — to keep the U.S. in contention until the very end.

The U.S. advanced out of the group stage largely due to a massive upset over Pakistan early in the tournament. Although the team lost to group leader India, a severe rainstorm in southern Florida led the U.S.'s final game against Ireland to be abandoned and gave Team USA the final point needed to advance to the next round.

As part of making the Super 8, Team USA will receive an autobid for the next Cricket World Cup — a big deal given that the U.S. only received a bid for this tournament as a result of co-hosting.

The U.S. will play two more games in the Super 8 round, with a matchup against co-host the West Indies on Friday and a big game against England on Sunday. Both games will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.