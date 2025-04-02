Stephen Curry scores 52 points, hits 12 3-pointers in Warriors' 134-125 win over Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

In 16 NBA seasons, there is very little Stephen Curry has not achieved. Yet the Golden State Warriors star still manages to challenge or seize new milestones that continue to affirm his greatness as he nears the end of a legendary career.

Curry scored 50 points and nearly matched his career-high for most 3-pointers made in a game in the Warriors' 134-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The sharpshooter shot 12-for-20 on his 3-point attempts, tying the second-most he's hit during a game.

The win was especially important for Golden State in its battle with the Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves for playoff seeding. The Warriors tied Memphis at 44-31 with the victory. But with wins over the Grizzlies in three of their four matchups this season, the Warriors hold the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Also notable is that Curry became the third player to record 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game. He finished with 50 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals on Tuesday. Four players have compiled a 50-10-5-5, with Joel Embiid achieving that rare statline with five blocks in a Nov. 12, 2022 Philadelphia 76ers win over the Utah Jazz.

With a 32-PT first half, Steph Curry has now tied LeBron James for the third-most 30+ PT halves (22) in the play-by-play era (1997-98).



James Harden - 30

Kobe Bryant - 28

Stephen Curry - 22

LeBron James - 22



He also has now has the MOST halves with 8+ 3PM (6) in the PxP era! https://t.co/UrNYGpnvPN pic.twitter.com/3apeVLFVZs — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

Curry scored 32 points in the first half, shooting 8-of-10 from 3-point range. With that performance, he tied LeBron James for the third-most 30-point halves since the NBA began keeping track of comprehensive play-by-play data with the 1997-98 season. Curry's six games with at least eight 3-pointers in a half is also the most ever.