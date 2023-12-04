Steelers QB Kenny Pickett reportedly undergoing ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) grabs his leg after play against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pickett left the game with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports - 22028253 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Kenny Pickett, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will reportedly need surgery on his right ankle after sustaining an injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pickett will have surgery Monday and be out 2-4 weeks.

Pickett injured his ankle with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. He was pulled down to the ground while running under pressure, but it wasn't obvious whether the takedown caused the injury or if it was non-contact. He had also reportedly been dealing with a right ankle issue coming into Week 13.

Pickett walked off under his own power but in visible pain. Backup Mitch Trubisky replaced him and stayed in for the rest of the game. Pickett reappeared on the sideline later, wearing a walking boot. The Steelers lost 24-10, giving the Cardinals their third win of the season.

Losing Pickett is no small thing for the Steelers, whose season had been trending upward since the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada after Week 11. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 using offensive schemes that had been abandoned under Canada, and Week 13 was a chance for them to continue to improve while beating up on a struggling team like the Cardinals. Instead, they had a dismal offensive showing and lost their starting QB in the process.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Pickett will not be going on injured reserve, which would force him to miss the next four games and effectively end his season. And with the Steelers currently 7-5, that's the last thing the team wants. They're second in the AFC North and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. And since they're facing the first place Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, they want the option to start Pickett if he's ready.