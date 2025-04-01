Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Aaron Rodgers signing with team: 'Pointing in that direction'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks to the locker room after defeating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't signed free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers just yet, but things sure seem to be heading that way. Steelers owner Art Rooney II indicated a signing was likely, telling reporters things were "pointing in that direction," at the league's annual meetings Tuesday.

Rooney offered an optimistic view of the situation, adding that there are "positive signs" with the team and Rodgers.

Art Rooney II said he feels there are “positive signs” with the Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 1, 2025

The Steelers were the most aggressive team courting Rodgers, 41, in recent weeks. After meeting with the team Friday, Rodgers reportedly threw with newly-acquired Steelers receiver DK Metcalf over the weekend.

