Skylar Diggins-Smith addresses maternity leave from Mercury: 'Now I can't possibly be the villain anymore'

Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) (Ralph Freso/AP)

With lingering questions surrounding her status for the 2023 season, Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith addressed her absence from the team via the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. She was seen practicing with Mercury legend Bridget Pettis in June but hasn't been able to train with the team, according to her comments.

The four-time All-Star started this season on maternity leave with her second child and has been away from the Mercury since. She celebrated her 33rd birthday Wednesday, leading a fan to note that Phoenix didn't publicly recognize he occasion.

"They're not gonna acknowledge me this year and it's ok guys," she wrote Thursday morning. "We're not affiliated unless it's the checks….per management. I can't even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!!"

When Diggins-Smith's mention of exclusion from the Mercury's practice facilities raised questions, she elaborated that she also doesn't have access to "any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… [that] EVERY other player has access to."

She has been training consistently after welcoming her daughter without the team benefits, according to her comments.

"However I’m still down 48lbs on my own and I’m feeling great," she wrote.

The league's maternity leave policy only requires guaranteed salary and medical benefits until the end of a player's contract or three months after the birth of the baby, leaving bonuses and non-salary perks to the discretion of teams.

Diggins-Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. Last season, she averaged 19.7 points in 30 games until she missed the final four matchups of the regular season due to personal reasons. She announced her pregnancy after the season ended.

A few months later, The Mercury's then-general manager Jim Pitman told reporters he expected to have her back for the 2023 season because she was under contract.

Diggins-Smith alluded to a shift in treatment after her pregnancy prevented her from playing.

"It was all good when I was leaving for personal time!!" she wrote. "But when I'm leaving bc I was having complications and scared of risking my child….while leading the league in minutes (pregnant). Trade her?"

After commenting on her relationship (or lack thereof) with the Merucry, Diggins-Smith said she's "fine" with being allegedly kept away. "Now I can't possibly be the villain anymore," she wrote.

Late in the 2022 season, video emerged showing Diggins-Smith and teammate Diana Taurasi in a heated face-to-face exchange during a timeout huddle. A month before that incident, Diggins-Smith Tweeted a clown emoji in response to comments with then-head coach Vanessa Nygaard.

The Mercury has faced continued struggles in Diggins-Smith's absence. The team fired Nygaard in June after a 2-10 start and currently holds a 6-19 record.

Diggins-Smith told Essence in May that she's taking her time with the "process" of returning from pregnancy. Based on her recent comments, that process will continue to take place away from the Mercury.